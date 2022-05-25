New Delhi: The Central Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) offers several online facilities to the PF subscribers so that they don’t have to pay visit to the regulatory body’s office for minor updates and filing e-nomination is one of them.

EPF members can file new nomination to change EPF nominee. You can add more than one nominee to your account. EPFO has infact in its latest tweet cited 3 big benefits of filing e-nomination. (Also read: How to upload profile picture on UAN member portal without which e-nomination is not possible)

-- Filing of EPFO e-Nomination provides benefits of online claim settlement upon death of the PF Subscriber

-- Online payment of PF, Pension and Insurance of upto Rs 7 lakh paid to eligible nominees.

-- Paperless and speedy claim settlement.

Meanwhile, if you are yet to file your EPFO e-nomination, here is the complete process

-- Visit official EPFO website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

-- Go to Services

-- Go to ‘ Employees’ section

-- Click on ‘Member UAN/Online Service’.

-- Log in to your EPFO account using your UAN, password

-- Go to 'Manage Tab', click on 'E-Nomination'

-- You will reach the next page

-- Click on Yes to make changes

-- Update your e-nomination details.

-- Click on the ‘Save EPF Nomination’ button and tap the ‘E-sign’ option to verify details via OTP.