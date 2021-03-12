हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram unveils a new feature: Users may soon be able to add captions to videos on stories

To use the Captions sticker on Instagram Stories, a user will be first asked to add the Captions sticker to the video clip. After that, the app will display a 'transcribing audio' prompt on the display for a few seconds and then the user will be able to view the text from the video clip as it plays. 

Facebook-owned Instagram has come up with a new feature which comes in the form of a sticker called ‘Çaptions’ wherein by adding this sticker to a video taken on Stories, the audio will be auto-transcribed and captions will be generated.

In terms of its functioning, users will be able to easily switch fonts for captions while creating a story. However, this feature, for now, is with a small group of people only.

Instagram's Captions sticker is intended towards the accessibility factor, making it easier for those who have hearing problems to consume video clips. The Captions sticker will also enable a range of new content formats for creators on Instagram.

