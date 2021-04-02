हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram Reels Remix

Instagram unveils Reels Remix feature: Check how it works

The feature was introduced by TikTok and is quite famous among creators who share dance and music videos. To remix a reel, tap the three-dot menu on a reel and select "Remix this Reel." From there, you can record your reel or upload pre-recorded footage.

Instagram unveils Reels Remix feature: Check how it works

Popular social media platform Instagram has unveiled a new feature called Reels Remix which takes inspiration from TikTok. 

The feature is similar in nature to the popular TikTok feature called Duet. This new feature would let users upload a video next to another user`s video.

The feature was introduced by TikTok and is quite famous among creators who share dance and music videos. To remix a reel, tap the three-dot menu on a reel and select "Remix this Reel." From there, you can record your reel or upload pre-recorded footage.

There is also a volume control option available in the new feature. You can also control the volume for the original audio or your recorded audio, and add a voiceover, along with other editing functions.

Only new reels will have remixes enabled automatically, but if you already have a reel that you want people to be able to remix, you can manually turn that on by tapping that three-dot menu on your own video and selecting "Enable Remixing."

If you want to turn off remixing on all your reels, you can do so via your broader profile settings. Instagram launched Reels in India in July 2020. The Facebook-owned application came up with a short video feature after TikTok, which was hugely popular in India, was banned by the government.

The photo-sharing platform introduced Reels with a similar format but did not launch a standalone app for it. The feature is available within the app. Instagram has added a Reels button to the home screen and even ensured the videos made the cut for its global Lite app.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Instagram Reels RemixInstagram featuresInstagramtiktokInstagram Duets
Next
Story

NASA delays first flight of Mars helicopter

Must Watch

PT19M23S

Bengal Chale Hum: Home Minister Amit Shah says BJP will win in Bengal