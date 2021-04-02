Instagram unveils Reels Remix feature: Check how it works

Popular social media platform Instagram has unveiled a new feature called Reels Remix which takes inspiration from TikTok.

The feature is similar in nature to the popular TikTok feature called Duet. This new feature would let users upload a video next to another user`s video.

The feature was introduced by TikTok and is quite famous among creators who share dance and music videos. To remix a reel, tap the three-dot menu on a reel and select "Remix this Reel." From there, you can record your reel or upload pre-recorded footage.

There is also a volume control option available in the new feature. You can also control the volume for the original audio or your recorded audio, and add a voiceover, along with other editing functions.

Only new reels will have remixes enabled automatically, but if you already have a reel that you want people to be able to remix, you can manually turn that on by tapping that three-dot menu on your own video and selecting "Enable Remixing."

If you want to turn off remixing on all your reels, you can do so via your broader profile settings. Instagram launched Reels in India in July 2020. The Facebook-owned application came up with a short video feature after TikTok, which was hugely popular in India, was banned by the government.

The photo-sharing platform introduced Reels with a similar format but did not launch a standalone app for it. The feature is available within the app. Instagram has added a Reels button to the home screen and even ensured the videos made the cut for its global Lite app.

