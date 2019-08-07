Instagram wants to work closely with new-age publishers

San Francisco: It appears that Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram desires to work closely with new-age publishers, like meme-creators.

According to a job-opening posted on Facebook's "Careers" page, Instagram is looking to cast someone for the role of "Strategic Partner Manager - Digital Publishers", CNET reported on Tuesday.

As part of the role, the manager would have to find and plan initiatives with emerging media publishers like meme accounts.

"The person in this role will identify, plan and execute strategic initiatives with emerging media publishers, strengthen relationships with this cohort of publishers and help them find success on Instagram," the job description read.

This role would be based in either New York City or Los Angeles.

Earlier in July, Instagram suspended nearly 30 meme accounts that curate and re-shared memes from elsewhere across the web.

Since this purge, Instagram has been facing backlash from meme-creators. Users have also started petitions to have their accounts reinstated.