iPhone 13 expected to have dual cameras on the front: Check other features

The Apple iPhone 13 series will be launched around September this year and with that, there is a lot of noise on its features, price, and other specifications.

And if rumours are to be believed then, iPhone 13 might come with a bigger battery, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a special coating on the back that makes fingerprints less visible.

According to My Smart Price, the 3D renders show that Apple is unlikely to change any design of iPhone 13 and it is also tipped to be 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6mm, which is the same as the current iPhone 12.

In terms of camera, it is expected to have three cutouts on the front, which is the same as the current iPhones and they will be placed right next to each other.

Also, it can be expected that there will be a fourth cutout which is meant for the ambient light sensor, the proximity sensor, etc.

The rear cameras will be placed diagonally instead of vertically on one side, as per the revelation. There are four cutouts, two on each and of the square camera module for the lenses and two more, one for the flash and the other for the noise-canceling microphone.

Live TV

#mute