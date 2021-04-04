iPhone 13 series may have wide angle lens: Expected features, price and more

The much-awaited iPhone 13 series which is set to launch in September will have wide-angle lenses, as per the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone 13 Pro will have an upgraded camera where the aperture will change from f/1.6 to f/1.5.

Coming to the specifications, the rumors suggest that iPhone 13 will be the first of its kind to have an in-display fingerprint scanner which is said to be a regular feature in the Android ecosystem. The smartphone is also expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip, a combination of Touch and Face ID, a high refresh rate, bigger batteries, up to 1TB of internal storage, and more.

Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 69,990 and that can go till Rs 1,49,990 for the top model.

The models that will be launched in September include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

iPad Pro has also been announced for launch during the month of April. It is expected to be faster than the previous versions and it will also have a better processor.