iPhone 14 series launch in 2022: Everything you need to know

New Delhi: Although the iPhone 14 announcement is still months away, there is never a boring moment when it comes to leaks and reports about the new Apple iPhone gadgets. This time, leaks about the next-generation iPhone 14 began to surface even before the iPhone 13 was released, and new information has surfaced on a regular basis. The iPhone 14 series is expected to undergo a significant redesign, both in terms of design and hardware. There have been several leaks indicating a punch-hole design. However, according to a fresh source, Apple may go for the "hole plus pill design" on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the iPhone 14, the camera bump may also be gone.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to include four smartphones in total. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro are expected to have 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max could have 6.7-inch displays. The 120Hz panels are expected to be found only in the Pro variants. A 48MP primary camera could be another significant update on the iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 14 series has the potential to be one of the most interesting iPhone lineups in recent times. But it will only happen if the leaks prove to be accurate. Apple is likely to make a minor tweak to its current iPhone lineup. According to rumours, Apple may discontinue the iPhone small series and replace it with a full-size iPhone. Thus, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max might all be part of the future iPhone series. Apple hasn't said whether or not these names would be used for the official devices when they arrive.

Tipster Jon Prosser unveiled the iPhone 14 a week before the iPhone 13 was released. Since then, a slew of renders and mockups have appeared, the most of which point to a design similar to Prosser's. However, according to expert Ross Young, Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro would include a "hole plus pill design." A Twitter user originally pointed out the design, stating that the front camera would be put in the hole and the Face-ID technology would be housed in the pill.

Prosser's previously leaked design shows the iPhone 14 with a single punch-hole camera in the centre. As a result, the notch that has been there since 2017 may be removed. With no camera module and camera sensors flush with the surface, the back panel seems to be completely flat. A titanium frame with rounded volume is also shown in the render, which appears to be influenced by the iPhone 4.

The iPhone 14 will have a 6.06-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate, according to tipster Ross Young. With a similar-sized panel, the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate. The top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, is reported to include a 6.68-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Max, which is likely to replace the Mini model, could have the same display as the Mini but with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Apple will update the iPhone 14 series with a new chipset, as it does every year. A16 Bionic is the most likely name for the chipset. According to leaks, the chipset might be manufactured on a 4nm or 3nm technology. However, because TSMC is having production challenges with 4nm/3nm chipsets, it's possible that Apple will stick with the 5nm chipset.

On the iPhone 13 series, Apple upped capacity to 1TB. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro's storage will be increased to 2TB. On Pro devices, the RAM may be increased to 8GB, while normal models might have up to 6GB.

A number of rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro will include a higher-resolution primary camera. According to this, Apple may replace the 12MP camera it has used for years with a 48MP camera. The camera is believed to be capable of recording footage at 8K resolution. TrendForce, a Taiwanese research organisation, backs up the report. As a result, there may be something to assert here.

Tipster LeaksApplePro has disclosed pricing details for the iPhone 14 series in a recent leak. The iPhone 14 will be priced at $799, which is the same as the iPhone 13 from last year. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to cost $899, according to the leak (roughly Rs 66,990).

Pro models, on the other hand, are projected to face a significant price increase. According to the source, the iPhone 14 Pro might cost $1,099 (approximately Rs 81,700), while the iPhone Pro Max could cost $1,199. (roughly Rs 89,200).

Live TV

#mute