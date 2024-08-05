iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Receives Massive Discount On Flipkart Ahead Of iPhone 16 Launch Event; Check Discounted Price

iPhone 15 Discount: Ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch tipped on September 10, Apple has reduced the price of the iPhone 15 series in India. The premium smartphone is available with a significant discount on Flipkart. Consumers can also avail an additional cashback via bank and exchange offers to ease the deal further.

If you are planning to buy the iPhone 15 series available at the lowest possible price on the e-commerce giant. However, the 2024 iPhones have received multiple discount offers in the recent past.

iPhone 15 Discount On Flipkart:

The iPhone 15 is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 71,999 for the 128GB storage model (Black) which is a 9 per cent discount. This is down from its original retail price of Rs 79,600.

This means that consumers will be able to buy the iPhone 15 with a flat discount offer of Rs 7.601 without exchanging the model. There is also a 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. There is also up to Rs 53,000 off with exchange on select models.

iPhone 15 Pro Discount On Flipkart

The iPhone 15 Pro is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 1,24,990 for the 128GB storage model (Black Titanium) which is a 3per cent discount. This is down from its original retail price of Rs 1,29,800.