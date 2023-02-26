topStoriesenglish2577280
iPhone 15 Pro Max To Feature Thicker Body, No Physical Buttons: Report

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung.

Last Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: IANS

iPhone 15 Pro Max To Feature Thicker Body, No Physical Buttons: Report

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max's 3D models have been leaked online which revealed that the smartphone will come with a thicker body and will not feature physical buttons. In a tweet on Saturday, tipster Ice Universe posted the 3D models and wrote, "Compared with 14 Pro Max, the bezel is narrower but thicker."

"Titanium alloy middle frame with the frosted process, Type-C, No physical button design." Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung. (Also Read: Kissing Device: Now Long Distance Couples Can Share Virtual Intimate Moments)

Last month, it was reported that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model. (Also Read: ChatGPT Can Automatically Reply To Your WhatsApp Message)

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

