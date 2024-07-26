Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770466
NewsTechnology
IPHONE 17 SLIM

iPhone 17 Slim: Apple May Replace Plus Models With Sleeker Design, Single Camera

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known industry analyst the iPhone Plus models aren’t very popular and make up only about 5-10% of iPhone shipments. 

|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

iPhone 17 Slim: Apple May Replace Plus Models With Sleeker Design, Single Camera File Photo

iPhone 17 Slim: Apple is rumoured to be making a big change to its iPhone lineup next year. Instead of the current Plus models, the company is planning to introduce a slimmer version of the devices which will possibly be called the iPhone 17 slim. These new models are expected to feature a sleek, thin design similar to Apple’s latest iPad Pro which are known for being the thinnest tablets the company has ever made.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known industry analyst the iPhone Plus models aren’t very popular and make up only about 5-10% of iPhone shipments. This low demand is why Apple might be planning to discontinue them.

However, there’s an interesting twist to this change. According to Kuo, the iPhone 17 slim will have just a single rear camera which is unusual since most smartphones now feature more complex camera systems. Kuo thinks Apple is focusing more on a sleek, innovative design rather than trying to compete with other brands on hardware specs with this model.

Rumored Specs

- Screen: 6.6” with 1260x2740 resolution

- Processor: A19 chip

- Feature: Dynamic Island, similar to current iPhones

- Frame: Metal made from titanium alloy (lower grade than current Pro models)

Apple's new devices are also expected to come with the long-awaited 5G chip and a single rear camera.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra's economy bigger than Pakistan's
DNA Video
DNA: Slogans Sar Tan Se Juda Raised in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
DNA Video
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis
DNA Video
DNA: How much do Indians sleep?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Google Baba' will save your challan
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Budget 2024!
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar Loses Cool In Vidhan Sabha
DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget