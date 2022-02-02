iPhone Users Alert! Get Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) at Rs 50,900, here's how

New Delhi: At the India iStore retail store, Apple's iPhone 13 (128GB) is offered for as little as Rs 50,900 (MRP Rs 79,900). But, before you get too enthusiastic about the fact that the new iPhone 13 will be offered for the same price as the iPhone 12, keep in mind that there are a lot of conditions. Also, keep in mind that this is an exchange offer, and the lower price is based on the value of an old iPhone XR.

Customers can enjoy an instant shop discount worth Rs 5,000 and an additional Rs 6,000 cashback with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, and SBI credit cards, according to the India iStore website. On the iPhone XR 64GB, customers can get an Rs 18,000 exchange incentive (good condition). The exchange offer will differ depending on the model of the smartphone and the terms and conditions. Red, Pink, Midnight, Blue, and Starlight White are the five colour options for the iPhone 13. Users can also select from two different storage options.

Similar deals are available on the 256GB and 512GB versions as well. The former is effectively accessible for Rs 60,900 (MRP Rs 89,900) and the latter is effectively available for Rs 80,900 (MRP Rs 89,900). (MRP Rs 1,09,900). With ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, and SBI credit cards, both phones come with an instant retail discount of Rs 5,000 and a cashback package worth Rs 6,000. After entering their location on the internet, interested consumers can check the nearest store. These offers are also available at Aptronixindia, FutureWorld, and MyImagineStore, among other e-retailers.

Apple's latest-generation iPhone 13 has a 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. The phone comes pre-installed with iOS 15. At the back, there's a dual-camera system with two 12-megapixel cameras. The cameras can record videos in 4K resolution. The 12-megapixel front-facing camera also shoots 4K video with clever HDR for better contrast. 5G connection and MagSafe wireless charging are included in the updated model. Wi-Fi 6 connectivity is also available. The iPhone 13 keeps Apple's lightning charging port, but it does not come with a charger. A USB-C to lightning port charging cable will be provided to users.

Live TV

#mute