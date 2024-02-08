Itel P55 And P55+ Launched In India Under Rs 10,000

New Delhi: Itel has expanded its budget smartphones line-up with the introduction of two new handsets: the itel P55 and itel P55+. Both the devices will be available online as well as in the offline market. The new smartphones are powered by Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 16GB of virtual RAM in the P55+. The P55 has up to 8GB of RAM expansion feature.

The devices flaunt a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a high 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Additionally, they come with a Dynamic Bar on the screen, offering users convenient access to battery status, incoming call notifications, and device unlocking information.

The P55+ comes with 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 16GB through the virtual RAM expansion feature. The P55, on the other hand, feature 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, along with up to additional 16GB of virtual RAM. Both models in the P55 series house a 50MP AI Dual Camera system at the rear and 8MP selfie camera.

The P55+ introduces a 45W Power charging feature, allowing for a rapid charge from 0 to 100% in just 72 minutes. It can also reach a 70% charge in approximately 30 minutes. The P55 model offers an 18W Fast Charge option, targeting efficient charging for its 5000mAh battery.

The itel P55 is available in two configurations. Its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available at Rs. 8,999. The itel P55+, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 9,499