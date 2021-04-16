हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jio

Unbelievable! Get unlimited internet for 84 days at just Rs 329

You will get 64 Kbps speed under Jio's Rs 329 plan after you exhaust your 6 GB data limit within 84 days, meaning that you’ll continue to enjoy unlimited internet but at a slower speed. 

Unbelievable! Get unlimited internet for 84 days at just Rs 329

New Delhi: With rising tariffs of prepaid packages, it is almost impossible to get unlimited internet at affordable prices at a time when most people are working from home. However, Reliance Jio is offering a prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited internet at dirt-cheap prices so that employees or students can work or study from the safety of their homes with ease.  

Jio’s Rs 329 plan 

The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom company has priced its telecom plan at just Rs 329. Under this package, Jio is offering 6 GB of high-speed data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS for 84 days. You will get 64 Kbps speed under this plan after you exhaust your 6 GB data limit within 84 days, meaning that you’ll continue to enjoy unlimited internet but at a slower speed. 

Vodafone Idea’s unlimited internet plan

If your Vodafone Idea or VI’s customer then you get similar benefits at just Rs 379. The company is offering 6 GB data with 84 days validity, along with unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS, Vi Movies, Vi TV, among other benefits. 

Airtel’s affordable plan 

Airtel users can avail unlimited internet for 84 days with Rs 379 plan. The company is offering 6 GB of high-speed data in this package, along with unlimited voice calling, and 900 SMS. To make the deal even more sweeter, Airtel is providing users with a subscription to Amazon Prime Mobile Edition (ME), XStream, Wynk Music, and free hello tunes. Users will also get access to free online courses offered by Shaw Academy along with cashback on Fastag. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JioAirtelVI
Next
Story

Realme 8 5G with 6.5-inch punch hole display may launch in India on April 22: Report

Must Watch

PT12M42S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day