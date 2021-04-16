Unbelievable! Get unlimited internet for 84 days at just Rs 329

New Delhi: With rising tariffs of prepaid packages, it is almost impossible to get unlimited internet at affordable prices at a time when most people are working from home. However, Reliance Jio is offering a prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited internet at dirt-cheap prices so that employees or students can work or study from the safety of their homes with ease.

Jio’s Rs 329 plan

The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom company has priced its telecom plan at just Rs 329. Under this package, Jio is offering 6 GB of high-speed data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS for 84 days. You will get 64 Kbps speed under this plan after you exhaust your 6 GB data limit within 84 days, meaning that you’ll continue to enjoy unlimited internet but at a slower speed.

Vodafone Idea’s unlimited internet plan

If your Vodafone Idea or VI’s customer then you get similar benefits at just Rs 379. The company is offering 6 GB data with 84 days validity, along with unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS, Vi Movies, Vi TV, among other benefits.

Airtel’s affordable plan

Airtel users can avail unlimited internet for 84 days with Rs 379 plan. The company is offering 6 GB of high-speed data in this package, along with unlimited voice calling, and 900 SMS. To make the deal even more sweeter, Airtel is providing users with a subscription to Amazon Prime Mobile Edition (ME), XStream, Wynk Music, and free hello tunes. Users will also get access to free online courses offered by Shaw Academy along with cashback on Fastag.