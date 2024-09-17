Advertisement
LAVA

Lava Blaze 3 5G Launched In India With Vibe Light Feature Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs

 The Lava Blaze 3 5G India comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, face unlock, dual-app support, anti-peeping features, and more. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 08:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lava Blaze 3 5G Launched In India With Vibe Light Feature Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs Image Credit: Lava (Official Website)

Lava Blaze 3 5G India Launch: Lava has launched the Lava Blaze 3 5G smartphone In the Indian market. The newly launched smartphone comes as a successor to the Lava Blaze 2 smartphone in the country. The Lava Blaze 3 5G comes with a "Vibe Light”, which is claimed to be a segment-first feature that helps improve the lighting during photography. 

The Lava Blaze 3 5G is offered in a single 6GB+128GB storage variant and comes in Glass Gold and Glass Blue colour options. 

Lava Blaze 3 5G Price And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,499 for the single 6GB+128GB model. Consumers can purchase the Lava Blaze 3 5G  smartphone from September 18th, 2024 via the Lava India website and Amazon. 

Lava Blaze 3 5G Specifications: 

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1600 X 720 pixels resolution and 269 PPI, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. 

The smartphone runs Android 14 OS out of the box. On the optics front, the handset sports a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 8MP shooter. 

It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the security front, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, face unlock, dual-app support, anti-peeping features, and more.

