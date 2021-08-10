Logged out from WhatsApp suddenly? Do THIS to fix the issue

WhatsApp users have been facing serious issues while operating the app on Android. In the last few days, a weird bug has disturbed some of the WhatsApp users globally as it has logged them out of the account without any reason.

These people reported the bug to WABetaInfo for the very first time, saying that the messaging app logged them out of the account without even informing them.

WABetaInfo in its report said that this is only a bug. In a tweet, the blog said, “If you have been recently logged out from WhatsApp, on WhatsApp for Android, don’t worry: it’s a bug. You can log into WhatsApp again.”

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has not yet revealed the details of the issue and also didn’t give any kind of numbers when it comes to users affected by the bug. If your WhatsApp account has also been affected by this bug, just log in again with your registered phone number.

The report further suggested that those users who saw the sudden logout error saw a prompt that stated, “your phone number is no longer registered with WhatsApp on this phone. This might be because you registered it on another phone. If you didn’t do this, verify your phone number to log back into your account.”

It is important to note that this is not the first time that an unknown bug has affected the WhatsApp Android users as earlier also they found out that older WhatsApp messages were not even loading after upgrading to the latest beta version of the application.

This bug has however been fixed by WhatsApp in the latest beta update. Meanwhile, the messaging platform has not yet acknowledged the sudden log out issue and fixed it.

