Looking to become a professional gamer? Asus launches ROG Academy in India

The Taiwanese company Asus, the brand behind popular Republic of Gamers (ROG), has unveiled the Asus ROG Academy in India which is touted to be India’s first virtual academy programme for upcoming gamers who are looking to be professionals.

ROG Academy is a year-long programme which is divided into four quarterly sessions that focus on esports games like, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Its registration will start from February 1 and last till February 10.

The pre-requisites for this game include that any gamer of age 16 and above can register. Players between the age of 16 and 18 will be asked to provide a consent letter from their parents. The registration process will involve all participants to undergo a screening process and the shortlisted candidates will be placed in mixed teams depending on their roles. After a further screening process involving in-game abilities, the top 20 candidates will then be sorted into four squads.

The final six players from the four squads will also be receiving Rs 15,000 as a stipend during the three month period after they are admitted into ROG Academy. They will further get training from professional esports players and coaches for a period of three months.

The details of the programme include activities ranging from theory and individual skill training to coach mentorship and training on elements like teamwork. Furthermore, the players will also be trained on higher-level concepts and strategies used in competitive gaming. Various exercises will be tailored to the individual skillset of the players and the competition they are training for.

“This initiative will provide a huge boost in establishing a pool of credible esports players in India and pave the way for next-generation gamers with access to resources, mentorship, and training,” said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.