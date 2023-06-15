topStoriesenglish2622147
Meta Expands 'Performance Bonuses' On FB For Creators To Earn More

"Now creators must have 500 followers (down from 1,000) over the past 30 days (down from 60)," Meta said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:46 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Meta (formerly Facebook) has introduced extra bonuses for creators to earn more in its 'Performance bonus programme' that rewards creators for garnering strong engagement with their content on Facebook.

The company has lowered some of the monetisation eligibility requirements for Stars so that more creators who are just starting out can earn money through the support of their fans.

Moreover, the tech giant is testing the ability to cross-post Instagram-branded content reels and stories to Facebook, increasing campaign reach and impact.

On Facebook, Meta has reduced partnership ads eligibility requirements, so that creators using Pages can give their brand partners permission to run ads from their Facebook Page.

In May, the company announced updates to its Ads on Reels tests that included a new payout model and expansion to more creators.

Now, the company said that soon it will begin a limited test in which select creators can monetise reels that include licensed music from the Facebook Audio Library.

Eligible creators will be notified in the Facebook app and the company mentioned that it will roll out the programme more broadly over time.

