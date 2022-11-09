Meta fires 13% staff globally: Twitteratis question whether 'recession is coming'
In a letter to Meta employees, Zuckerberg informed about the layoff and the following procedure that will be followed. The move has triggered a wave of response among Netizens who are questioning whether it’s a start of recession.
- Meta announces to lay off 13% of its staff globally across several divisions.
- Mack Zuckerberg has shared a blog post regarding the lay off.
- Meta will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service to fired employees.
New Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday to lay off 11,000 employees globally, which accounts around 13% staff across several divisions of the company. In a letter to Meta employees, Zuckerberg informed about the layoff and the following procedure that will be followed.
“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.” Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post.
The move has triggered a wave of response among Netizens who are doubting whether it’s a start of recession.
Here are some of the responses from Twitteratis:
Meta just laid off 11,000 employees!
Are we finally in a recession? — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) November 9, 2022
You just don't lay of a person from their position in your company, you lay them off from their career paths.
#11000 #layoffs #Meta— Deepti Gulati (@Deeptigulati_88) November 9, 2022
Meta laysoff 11,000 ‘talented’ employees.
The times are tough! If you have been laid out. Do reach out for referrals or help.
I believe everyone of us should try our best to help each other.#layoffs #tech #meta #layoffs — Arsh Goyal (@arsh_goyal) November 9, 2022
This recession hurts a lot..#recession #job #MEMES #Meta pic.twitter.com/JtVCAivL1h — Nandan (@NandanBilagi) November 9, 2022
'Recession is coming...'#metalayoff #recession #WinterIsComing — Rittul (@Rittul1) November 9, 2022
That's how Twitter user responded.
