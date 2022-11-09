topStoriesenglish
Meta fires 13% staff globally: Twitteratis question whether 'recession is coming'

In a letter to Meta employees, Zuckerberg informed about the layoff and the following procedure that will be followed. The move has triggered a wave of response among Netizens who are questioning whether it’s a start of recession.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 09:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Meta announces to lay off 13% of its staff globally across several divisions.
  • Mack Zuckerberg has shared a blog post regarding the lay off.
  • Meta will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service to fired employees.

New Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday to lay off 11,000 employees globally, which accounts around 13% staff across several divisions of the company. In a letter to Meta employees, Zuckerberg informed about the layoff and the following procedure that will be followed.

ALSO READ | 'I’m sorry...': Zuckerberg fires 11,000 Meta employees - Read full statement

“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.” Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post.

ALSO READ | US-software company Salesforce lays off hundreds of employees: Report

The move has triggered a wave of response among Netizens who are doubting whether it’s a start of recession.

Here are some of the responses from Twitteratis:

That's how Twitter user responded.

