Data Concerns Surround Meta’s Threads App: Users Have Limited Deletion Options

Meta's Threads app, which has gained over 10 million users, is now raising concerns about its data practices. The app is accessible only through an Instagram account and lacks the ability to delete account data without also deleting the user's Instagram account. This limitation has sparked worries among users who want to remove their Threads data and profile. According to the platform's FAQ page, users can delete individual posts but must delete their entire Instagram account to delete their Threads data and profile. Temporary deactivation is the only option available for Threads profiles, and hitting the undo button to delete the profile without affecting the Instagram account is not possible.

Deactivating the Threads profile will not impact the associated Instagram account, but deactivating the Instagram account will automatically deactivate the linked Threads profile.

Another thing is that deactivating a Threads profile once a week is the only means of distancing oneself from the app. Mark Zuckerberg seems determined to make it difficult for users to walk away easily. Deactivating the profile makes posts and interactions with other users' posts temporarily invisible until the account is reactivated. However, deactivating the Threads profile does not delete Threads data or affect the Instagram account.



The Threads app utilises various Instagram data that includes login information, account ID, name, username, profile picture, bio, links, followers, accounts followed, age, and account status related to intellectual property violations and Community Guidelines breaches.

Since it becomes automatically connected to the Instagram account you use for login, the data from your Instagram account is utiliSed for multiple purposes. As per Meta's Privacy Policy, data involved is used to import your profile information to Threads and customising your feed to align with your preferences. Additionally, the information gathered from Threads can be used to personalise and improve your overall Instagram experience.

To deactivate the Threads profile, users must follow these steps as independent deletion is not available:

Visit the profile.

Tap the "double dash" icon on the top-right corner above the display profile picture to access options.

Select Account, then tap Deactivate profile.

Finally, tap Deactivate Threads profile and confirm the action.

These limitations and data practices have raised concerns among users.