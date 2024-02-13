Meta Testing New 'Trending Topics' Feature On X Rival Threads

New Delhi: Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has unveiled that the company is currently experimenting with a new feature for Threads known as "Trending Topics." This feature aims to provide users with insights into the popular conversations happening on the platform. The initial testing phase of this feature is being rolled out to users in the US, with plans for a broader launch in other countries and languages once it's refined.

In a Threads post, Zuckerberg stated, "We're launching a limited test of today's top topics on Threads in the US. We plan to expand its availability to more regions and languages as we refine its performance." Additionally, Meta has indicated that this feature will highlight current discussions and will be visible in searches as well as within the For You feed of the app.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, confirmed the testing of the "Trending Topics" feature on Threads, explaining, "The topics showcased on Threads today will be accessible through the search page and the For You feed. Our AI systems determine these topics based on real-time engagement within Threads."

Mosseri further elaborated, "While our AI systems select the topics, our content specialists will review them to ensure they are relevant and non-duplicative. We aim for these topics to accurately reflect the current trends on Threads, including political discussions."

Meanwhile, Meta has clarified its stance on political content, stating that it won't actively suggest political content by default to users on Instagram and Threads.

Threads, Meta's text-based platform rivaling Twitter, is seamlessly integrated with Instagram, allowing users to sign up using their Instagram credentials.