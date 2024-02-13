Redmi Buds 5 Launched In India With Hybrid Noise Cancellation; Check Price, Specs, And Availability

New Delhi: Xiaomi subsidiary Redmi has rolled out the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds Redmi Buds 5 in India. The newly launched TWS earbuds is available in three colour options: Fusion Black, Fusion Purple and Fusion White. The Redmi Buds 5 are priced at Rs 2,999.

Redmi Buds 5 Price and Availability

Consumers can purchase the new TWS earbuds purchase from Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi.com and other Xiaomi retail partners starting from February 20, 2024. Moreover, there is an introductory offer for the limited time, the earphones will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 2,499 for customers purchasing the Xiaomi Pad or Redmi Pad or Redmi Note 13 series handsets. (Also Read: Valentine's Day Alert: Deepfakes and GenAI Boost Romance Scams In India, Warn Researcher)

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Redmi Buds 5

Redmi Buds 5 Drivers

The headphones feature 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers, delivering balanced sound quality across all frequencies for an immersive audio experience.

Redmi Buds 5 ANC

With up to 46dB hybrid ANC, they claim to block 99.5 percent of background noise, offering a distraction-free environment.

Redmi Buds 5 Mic

The headphones incorporate dual-mic AI voice enhancement technology, ensuring clear communication for calls and voice commands.

Redmi Buds 5 ANC Modes

Users can manage ANC settings across three modes – Deep noise cancellation, Balanced noise cancellation, and Light noise cancellation, allowing customization based on their environment.

Redmi Buds 5 Audio

Additionally, three transparency modes are available, along with various audio effects like Standard, Enhanced Treble, Enhanced Bass, and Enhanced Voice, ensuring personalized sound tailored to individual preferences. (Also Read: Why Is Google's Bard AI Chatbox Renamed Gemini? Know Features Of Gemini Advanced And Availability)

Redmi Buds 5 Battery

With fast-charging capability, they provide up to 2 hours of playtime with just 5 minutes of charging and a total playtime of 38 hours with the case, ensuring uninterrupted usage throughout the day.