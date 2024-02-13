trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720878
Elon Musk-owned X Will Allow Advertisers To Only Run Ads On Selected Profiles

The company asserted that it will soon add the ability to serve ads to individual creators' profiles, eliminating the chance of an ad appearing next to a controversial post.

 

Feb 13, 2024
Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) announced on Monday that it will enable advertisers to run video ads next to certain content creators with its new Creator Targeting feature. This move could help brands prevent exposure to unwanted posts on 'X'.

Advertisers will now have the option to select specific creators' videos to run their ads before. These ads will be visible both in users' home timelines and on the creators' profiles.

Moreover, the company asserted that it will soon add the ability to serve ads to individual creators' profiles, eliminating the chance of an ad appearing next to a controversial post. (Also Read: Poco X6 5G Gets New Storage Variant At Rs 23,999; Check Specs And Discount)

In a recent blog post, the company announced a groundbreaking initiative, stating, "We are enabling a new opportunity for advertisers to connect with their customers by aligning with some of the world’s best content creators."

"Starting this month, advertisers on X platform can leverage Creator Targeting to showcase their ads alongside carefully selected premium content creators. This will give advertisers more control, allowing them to utilize the user-friendly X Ads Manager to run pre-roll video ads alongside the video content produced by their selected creator(s), both on the home timeline and profile pages." (Also Read: Redmi Buds 5 Launched In India With Hybrid Noise Cancellation; Check Price, Specs, And Availability)

In light of allegations that Musk had shared anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, numerous high-profile advertisers, such as Apple, Disney, and IBM, have recently withdrawn their advertisements from the platform.

