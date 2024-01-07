Microsoft Adds New AI Key To Keyboard in 30 Years, Details Here

New Delhi: Microsoft has unveiled the most significant change to its keyboards in almost 30 years with the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI) key. This move aligns with Microsoft's vision for the Year of the AI PC. The dedicated AI key on keyboards will launch its AI tool, CoPilot, on personal computers running Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system.

The CoPilot key will be positioned to the right of the space bar and will help users perform tasks such as summarizing documents, recommending music, and answering questions one might ask a search engine or AI chatbot.

We’re excited for 2024 to be the year of the AI PC. An important first step is the introduction of a Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs, which will enable one-click access to Copilot! Learn more: https://t.co/3FHre8YdWn pic.twitter.com/PvadEPfZBb — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) January 4, 2024

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, asserted, "We believe it will empower people to participate in the AI transformation more easily. The new key will invoke the CoPilot in the Windows experience to make it seamless to engage CoPilot in your day-to-day activities."

It remains unclear whether Microsoft intends to enable the use of the CoPilot key in combination with other keys in the future or not. Notably, the new keyboards are expected to be on new products starting from February. They are based on OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model.

On the other hand, it is suggested that Microsoft will showcase some of the products with the CoPilot key at the upcoming CES tech event, which starts next week in Las Vegas.