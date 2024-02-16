New Delhi: A woman working at a multinational company was tricked out of Rs 80 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial app, who later faked his death. The woman met the man, who introduced himself as Sameer Chadha, on the app in 2019. They talked for months over the phone and online, where he claimed to be a successful professional with properties in Bangalore and Noida.

Impressed by his persona, the woman considered marrying him. The man told her he quit his job and needed help paying off loans for his car and flat. (Also Read: Is Paytm FASTag Closed Or Still Working? Check RBI's New Directive)

He convinced her to transfer Rs 80 lakh to him through Paytm between 2020 and 2023. The woman became suspicious when she saw the receiver's PAN card identified him as Lalit Sai Krishna during a payment. (Also Read: RBI Gives 15-Day Relaxation To Paytm: Check What You Can Do And What Can't)

When she tried to contact him, she found her calls blocked, adding to her doubts. Eventually, she received messages claiming Sameer had passed away. Visiting the address he provided, she found only a liquor shop in Bengaluru.

The cyber cell has started investigations into the case, as per the police spokesperson.

(With IANS Inputs)