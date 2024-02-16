trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722069
NewsTechnology
ONLINE FRAUD

MNCs's Employee Loses Rs 80 Lakh To Man She Met On Matrimonial Site

Impressed by his persona, the woman considered marrying him. The man told her he quit his job and needed help paying off loans for his car and flat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MNCs's Employee Loses Rs 80 Lakh To Man She Met On Matrimonial Site File Photo

New Delhi: A woman working at a multinational company was tricked out of Rs 80 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial app, who later faked his death. The woman met the man, who introduced himself as Sameer Chadha, on the app in 2019. They talked for months over the phone and online, where he claimed to be a successful professional with properties in Bangalore and Noida.

Impressed by his persona, the woman considered marrying him. The man told her he quit his job and needed help paying off loans for his car and flat. (Also Read: Is Paytm FASTag Closed Or Still Working? Check RBI's New Directive)

He convinced her to transfer Rs 80 lakh to him through Paytm between 2020 and 2023. The woman became suspicious when she saw the receiver's PAN card identified him as Lalit Sai Krishna during a payment. (Also Read: RBI Gives 15-Day Relaxation To Paytm: Check What You Can Do And What Can't)

When she tried to contact him, she found her calls blocked, adding to her doubts. Eventually, she received messages claiming Sameer had passed away. Visiting the address he provided, she found only a liquor shop in Bengaluru.

The cyber cell has started investigations into the case, as per the police spokesperson.

(With IANS Inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir