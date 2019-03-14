Mozilla unveils Firefox Lite in India

New Delhi: Open source internet browser firm Mozilla Wednesday unveiled 'Firefox Lite' to fulfil different local user needs for a fast and lightweight mobile browsing in India, and has partnered with Times Internet and DB Digital to deliver content to its users.

Mozilla has also tied up with app marketing company MoMagic to expand its reach.

"India is the second largest online market worldwide and a mobile first country and is projected to grow to 666.4 million in 2023. Majority of India's Internet users are mobile phone Internet users who take advantage of entry-level alternatives to expensive landline connections that require desktop PCs and infrastructure. This presents us with a huge opportunity to empower them with better than ever mobile browsing experiences," Joe Cheng, Head of Product, Mozilla Asia, said.

He said advertisers or websites often use web trackers for broad user data collection and targeted advertising but Firefox Lite is equipped with private browsing and tracking protection to help users browse without a trace.

Firefox Lite is now available in 15 markets in Asia including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

"Mozilla understands that the best way to fulfil different local user needs and make the product relevant is through partnership. Mozilla has signed up with Times Internet and DB Digital as the first official news content partners in the Asian market to provide its users with a variety of quality content," said Charles PC Chen, Head of Business Development, Mozilla Asia, said.

On partnership with Momagic, Mozilla spokesperson said, "We are definitely looking for good reach through such partnership, which means a significant number of installs. More importantly, we would like to get the insights among various distribution channels as well as the uniqueness of each channel."