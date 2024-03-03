NCPCR Calls For Action Against Ullu App Over Distribution Of ‘Obscene, Objectionable’ Content

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has initiated action against the media streaming platform app, Ullu, following allegations of distributing explicit and inappropriate content, some of which is specifically aimed at children.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) received a complaint expressing worries about these apps providing access to explicit content without strict age verification measures. The apex child rights body informed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology about this issue in a letter. (Also Read: Online Scam: Elderly Man Ends Up Losing 3 Lakhs In Fake Electricity Bill Scam)

The NCPCR has cited Section 13 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act and called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the issue. They have urged appropriate action to be taken against the apps and platforms that host inappropriate content, as per the law. (Also Read: Redmi Note 12 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Gets Price Cut In India; Check Specs, New Price)

The commission has also asked the ministry to enforce strict measures, such as mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, for similar applications. This is to ensure that minors cannot access inappropriate content.

Ullu operates as a streaming platform, relying solely on subscription fees for revenue. The company's founder and CEO, Vibhu Aggarwal, owns approximately 65 per cent of the company, while the remaining 35 per cent is owned by his wife, Megha.