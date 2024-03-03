Redmi Note 12 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Gets Price Cut In India; Check Specs, New Price

New Delhi: Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has significantly reduced the price of its Redmi Note 12 4G series for Indian consumers. To recall, this is the second such price cut in less than 3 months.

The Redmi Note 12 4G was launched at a price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, Xiaomi had slashed the prices of these two storage variants by Rs 2,000 in an earlier price cut in January. It comes in Lunar Black, Sunrise Gold, and Ice Blue colours.

The smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs 10,999, and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently priced at Rs 12,999. Additionally, e-commerce giant Flipkart is currently offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 for purchases made using debit or credit cards. With this discount applied, the effective prices of these devices are reduced to Rs 11,597 (including Rs 49 packaging fee) and Rs 9,597, respectively. (Also Read: Infinix Smart 8 Plus Launched With AI Camera Setup In India; Check Price, Specs And Colour Options)

Redmi Note 12 4G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, reaching a peak brightness of 1200 nits and fortified with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

The smartphone runs on the Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin straight out of the box. In the camera department, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Samsung primary camera sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter on the front. (Also Read: Flipkart Launches Its UPI Handle To Boost India's Digital Economy Vision)

The device is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone offers Dual-SIM capability, 4G, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port.