NoiseFit Origin Smartwatch Launched In India With More Than 100 Watch Faces For Rs 6,499; Check Specs And Other Features

New Delhi: Indian smartphone company Noise has launched its new flagship smartwatch called NoiseFit Origin. The smartwatch is available in six colour variants - Jet Black, Silver Grey, Midnight Black, Mosaic Blue, Classic Black, and Classic Brown.

The NoiseFit Origin smartwatch comes with three strap options: leather, silicone, and magnetic clasp and supports over 100 sports modes. The smartwatch offers up to seven days of battery life. The Noise claims that the smartwatch offers 30 per cent improved performance over previous watches.

NoiseFit Origin Price And Availability:

The NoiseFit Origin smartwatch is priced at Rs 6,499. Consumers can purchase the smartwatch via Flipkart, Amazon, gonoise.com and in Croma stores and will go on sale from June 7.

NoiseFit Origin Smartwatch Specifications:

The NoiseFit Origin smartwatch features a sleek 1.46-inch circular AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The watch is powered by the EN1 chipset and running on Nebula UI.

The smartwatch also supports over 100 sports modes and offers more than 100 customizable cloud-based watch faces via the NoiseFit app. Users can track essential information like weather forecasts and fitness tracking directly from the widget screen.

The watch conveniently groups multiple notifications from various apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Skype, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Gmail, Outlook, Snapchat, and Telegram.

The NoiseFit Origin also supports gestures, allowing users to mute calls with a wrist movement and capture photos remotely. It charges in approximately 2 hours and lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Furthermore, the watch features a durable stainless steel build, 3ATM water resistance, and a functional rotating crown.