Nokia 5.4 launch teased by Flipkart; check features, price and other details

Smartphone maker Nokia is planning to launch Nokia 5.4 smartphone soon and it has been teased on Flipkart. Nokia had already launched 5.4 in the European market in December 2020.

The Flipkart microsite does not reveal the exact date of the phone’s launch, but it has revealed the specifications of the phone. The Nokia 5.4 Flipkart listing teases the camera module and the performance unit of the device.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 5.4 is equipped with a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel and a hole-punch camera cutout for the 16MP front camera. It features a circular camera module on the back with a 48 MP sensor and other camera sensors include a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 out of the box. The Nokia 5.4 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support over a USB-C port.

HMD Global is rumoured to launch Nokia 5.4 on Wednesday (February 10). Nokia 5.4 is a budget offering in the mid-range smartphone category. Nokia has launched the 5.4 in two colours including Polar Night and Polar Dusk.

Nokia 5.4 is priced at Euro 189 (Rs. 17,000) for the European markets. Nokia is expected to offer the smartphone at a lesser price in the Indian market.