One Plus 9 Pro key features leaked ahead of its launch in March; check the details here

One Plus’ upcoming smartphone One Plus 9 Pro will reportedly include a Hasselblad-branded camera array and the images shared in a recent Dave Lee YouTube video show four cameras on the rear of the phone. These include wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, the latter of which appears to offer up to a 3.3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 9 will supposedly have similar features to the OnePlus 8T with 120Hz refresh rate and the OnePlus 9 series is expected to be announced in March.

At this point, it is unclear exactly what this Hasselblad branding could mean for the OnePlus 9 Pro`s cameras and the Swedish manufacturer, which is majority-owned by Chinese company DJI, is best known for its expensive medium format cameras, and has previously worked with Lenovo on a modular camera accessory for Moto Z devices, as well as Vertu for its Signature Touch smart-phone.

The device shown by Dave Lee appears to have an unusual 11GB of RAM (most other phones have 12GB or 8GB), and 256GB of internal storage. A separate report previously claimed the phone will be able to fast-charge at 45W wirelessly, up from the OnePlus 8 Pro`s 30W wireless fast-charging speed.

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be one of two or even three phones announced by the company next month, Android Central reported. Alongside it, one can also expect the OnePlus 9, which itself was leaked in a series of photos last December), as well as a more affordable OnePlus 9 Lite.