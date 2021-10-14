OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs, features

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched its latest smartphone in the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus 9RT, on Wednesday, October 13. The smartphone was launched by the Chinese smartphone maker after months of anticipation.

OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup. As of now, the smartphone is only selling in China. The company hasn’t revealed the Indian launch date.

OnePlus 9RT 5G specifications and features

The OnePlus 9RT 5G`s design is similar to the OnePlus 9’s. There is a corner punch-hole camera on the display and slim bezels all around. The glass rear panel has a matt finish and houses a rectangular camera module.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G features a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus 9RT 5G camera

OnePlus 9RT 5G’s triple camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, 16MP wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. At the front, the OnePlus phone gets a 16MP camera for selfies.

The device houses a 4,500mAh battery and it supports Warp Charge 65T 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port, among other things.

OnePlus 9RT 5G price and availability

OnePlus 9RT 5G price in China starts from CNY 3299 (approx Rs 38,500) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at CNY 3499 (approx Rs 40,900) and CNY 3799 (approx Rs 44,400), respectively.The OnePlus 9RT is available in Silver, Blue and Black colour options.

