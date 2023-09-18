trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664065
OnePlus To Release OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Very Soon, Is Your Smartphone In The List? Check Full Rollout Timeline

OxygenOS 14 is expected to bring the Material-You based Color UI feature, lock-screen customization, new themes in the OnePlus theme store app, change the app drawer layout, better gaming optimization, custom sharing menu, so on.

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
OnePlus To Release OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Very Soon, Is Your Smartphone In The List? Check Full Rollout Timeline OnePlus OxygenOS 14 To Be Rolled Out In India Soon. File Photo

New Delhi: The smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that it will begin to roll out OxygenOS 14 open beta globally. Initially, the new operating system will available to premium models, though eventually roll out to lower end models as well by the year end.

OxygenOS 14 is expected to bring the Material-You based Color UI feature, lock-screen customization, new themes in the OnePlus theme store app, change the app drawer layout, better gaming optimization, custom sharing menu, so on.


OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Rollout Timeline Released by the Company:

From October

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10T 5G

From November

OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Nord N30, OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OxygenOS 14 Expected Features:

Introduce Lock Screen Customisation

Bring stock android media player design

Material You support for more apps

Introduce new themes in the OnePlus theme store app

Fix auto rotate toggle, which goes to the opposite side when switched to landscape mode

Change the app drawer layout and allow more than 4 applications

Allow notifications to be cleared from both left and right swipe

Let the app drawer close with one swipe down

Bring better gaming optimization

Separate lock screen live wallpaper

Grant partial access to photos and videos

New back arrow for gesture navigation like Android 14

Custom sharing menu

Per-app language preferences

