OnePlus To Release OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Very Soon, Is Your Smartphone In The List? Check Full Rollout Timeline
OxygenOS 14 is expected to bring the Material-You based Color UI feature, lock-screen customization, new themes in the OnePlus theme store app, change the app drawer layout, better gaming optimization, custom sharing menu, so on.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that it will begin to roll out OxygenOS 14 open beta globally. Initially, the new operating system will available to premium models, though eventually roll out to lower end models as well by the year end.
OxygenOS 14 is expected to bring the Material-You based Color UI feature, lock-screen customization, new themes in the OnePlus theme store app, change the app drawer layout, better gaming optimization, custom sharing menu, so on.
OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Rollout Timeline Released by the Company:
From October
OnePlus Pad
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10T 5G
From November
OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8T
OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
OnePlus Nord N30, OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
When is the #OxygenOS14 Open Beta coming to your phone? — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 18, 2023
OxygenOS 14 Expected Features:
Introduce Lock Screen Customisation
Bring stock android media player design
Material You support for more apps
Introduce new themes in the OnePlus theme store app
Fix auto rotate toggle, which goes to the opposite side when switched to landscape mode
Change the app drawer layout and allow more than 4 applications
Allow notifications to be cleared from both left and right swipe
Let the app drawer close with one swipe down
Bring better gaming optimization
Separate lock screen live wallpaper
Grant partial access to photos and videos
New back arrow for gesture navigation like Android 14
Custom sharing menu
Per-app language preferences
Live Tv