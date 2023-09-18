OnePlus To Release OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Very Soon, Is Your Smartphone In The List? Check Full Rollout Timeline

New Delhi: The smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that it will begin to roll out OxygenOS 14 open beta globally. Initially, the new operating system will available to premium models, though eventually roll out to lower end models as well by the year end.

OxygenOS 14 is expected to bring the Material-You based Color UI feature, lock-screen customization, new themes in the OnePlus theme store app, change the app drawer layout, better gaming optimization, custom sharing menu, so on.

OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Rollout Timeline Released by the Company:

From October

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10T 5G

From November

OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Nord N30, OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

When is the #OxygenOS14 Open Beta coming to your phone? — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 18, 2023

OxygenOS 14 Expected Features:

Introduce Lock Screen Customisation



Bring stock android media player design



Material You support for more apps



Introduce new themes in the OnePlus theme store app



Fix auto rotate toggle, which goes to the opposite side when switched to landscape mode



Change the app drawer layout and allow more than 4 applications



Allow notifications to be cleared from both left and right swipe



Let the app drawer close with one swipe down



Bring better gaming optimization



Separate lock screen live wallpaper



Grant partial access to photos and videos



New back arrow for gesture navigation like Android 14



Custom sharing menu



Per-app language preferences