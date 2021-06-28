Operational Theme & Innovation Culture at HackersEra!

HackersEra is a company dedicated to ensuring the safety of individuals who have been subjected to cyber-attacks. A well-known cyber-security service company that led the way in the adoption of flexible business strategies that today allow our clients to function in a much more protected manner while delivering greater value.

Their power lies in their capability to understand their customers' business activities, approach, objectives, and targets across the industrial divisions, in addition to delivering reliable client-oriented services.

The Theme of work in the context of the Covid-19 Pandemic

HackersEra has abruptly transitioned from offline to online collaborative work during this Pandemic. Firms are still pleading for greater help almost a year after the COVID-19 problem began. Every firm and every job role has faced numerous challenges, making it one of the most difficult corporate roles.

It is, however, necessary because it gives us the incentive to learn more and improve our skills. Even during this pandemic, HackersEra made sure that their clients do not suffer from this new shift in their work, and they have decided to come out of this pandemic, better and stronger.

Some issues might be viewed as fundamentals that every person working in a different sector must master. After all, you can't overcome a circumstance if you believe you can't. Even during such a critical period, HackersEra ensured that they remained cheerful and productive.

Beliefs of the Team

If there is work to be done, you must do it at any cost. If you do not have any work to do, you can take some time out and spend it along with your family.

HackersEra, as a Cyber-Security Service Provider, is responsible for staff Endpoint Security, which contains client data. From onboarding workers to project handover, they use the best standard approach.

They train their personnel so that no client information gets out of hand. When it comes to their work approach, they are still committed to the startup culture. And the best part? their employees are not required to wear a uniform.

Share Your Knowledge: The Ultimate Game Changer!

Sharing knowledge is critical for an organization's growth since it allows for a better verdict, the development of learning companies, and lastly, the stimulation of cultural change and creativity.

Avoiding unnecessary effort by correctly managing the thoughts of everyone saves a lot of time and money, not to mention streamlining work and maintaining staff morale. Knowledge sharing also increases administrative and operational collaboration among staff.

Therefore, in our company, we have a thing called Share Your Knowledge, where everyone can share their ideas.

Progression of HackersEra

India has positioned itself as one of the world's most important startup ecosystems. Each day, a new venture sprouts from the sea of prospects, hoping to join the ranks of India's startup success tales. And, just like that, in 2015, HackersEra was founded as a result of one man's idea for a better and more secure online realm. Vikash Chaudhary, the CEO, and founder of HackersEra, is the driving force behind this remarkable firm.

“We began HackersEra in a little one-bedroom apartment in 2015 and have never looked back. We continued to expand and will do so in the foreseeable future. If we are talking about sales, we've added 400% more customers than the preceding year” says Vikash Chaudhary, CEO, and Founder of HackersEra.

Awards Received So Far

When it comes to accomplishments, it goes without saying that there were several minor and large accomplishments in HackersEra, but the most notable accomplishments were the Awards.

HackersEra was named Entrepreneur of the Year, while Vikash Chaudhary, the company's CEO and Founder, was named Rising Star of India.