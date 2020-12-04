PUBG India rival FAU-G gets over 1 million pre-registrations in less than 24 hours

New Delhi: Even as the nail-biting wait for PUBG India re-entry does not seem to end anytime soon, desi rival FAU-G game is inching closer to the game's launch and has got bumper response from Indian gamers.

Indian gaming company nCore is all set to launch PUBG rival FAU-G game soon. Though the company has yet not it clarified any official launch date, it has already started pre-registration in Google Play Store, thus indicating that the launch is imminent.

nCore has said that it has got over 1 million pre-registration within just 24 hours of opening for pre-registration.

nCore opened FAU-G pre-registration Google Play Store on November 30. FAU-G pre-registration for Android is available though gamers can not download it yet. Also, there is no information whether or not the game is coming for Apple App Store anytime soon or not.

Once the users goes in for pre-registration, he or she will be notified whenever the game is available for download.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

The multi-player game titled 'FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards' aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps.

The government banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

Meanwhile, millions of Indians are going through a nail-bitig phase, waiting for the much-anticipated launch of PUBG Mobile India. Though several media reports have claimed that PUBG will be launched by the first week of December, it seems highly unlikely as the Centre is yet to give permission to PUBG Corporation to launch the game in the Indian market.

Media reports said that PUBG Mobile India's new version will have Rs 6 crore prize pool with minimum salary ranging from 40,000 to Rs 2 Lakh for tier 1 teams.

Interestingly, the APK version of PUBG Mobile India was released in the last week of November on the official website of the company for a couple of hours. The APK version was available for download but the gamers faced difficulties in downloading it. An APK version for some Android users was also released.