PUBG Mobile versions available worldwide – Here’s the list

While millions of Indian gaming enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the launch of PUBG India version, here’s looking at the PUBG Mobile versions available worldwide.

New Delhi: The immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.

However on November 12, PUBG Corporation said it is making a comeback to the India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game. The company, however, did not disclose the launch date of PUBG Mobile India.

Also Read: PUBG making India comeback with a staggering Rs 6 crore prize pool? Here is all we know

Global version

Published by Tencent Games of China

PUBG Mobile KRJP (Korea and Japan)

For gamers of Korea and Japan.

Published by PUBG Corporation

PUBG Mobile VN (Vietnam)

Published by VNG Game Publishing

PUBG Mobile TW (Taiwan)

Published by HotCool Games

Meanwhile, PUBG has revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

To assuage privacy and data security concerns, PUBG said it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users' personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

