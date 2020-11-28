PUBG Mobile India update: Check out this latest claim on delayed launch

New Delhi: Days after it was reported that the much-awaited PUBG Mobile India will officially be launched in the country anywhere between December 1-6, sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) have now claimed that the game is yet to receive a government’s approval to operate in the country again.

"Any banned entity can't operate just by floating a new company. This even TikTok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, an unnamed ministry official affiliated with MeitY told Inside Sport.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.

However on November 12, PUBG Corporation said it is making a comeback to the India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game. The company, however, did not disclose the launch date of PUBG Mobile India.

Meanwhile, PUBG has revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

To assuage privacy and data security concerns, PUBG said it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users' personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

