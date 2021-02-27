PUBG: New State pre-registrations not started in THESE 3 countries

PUBG aka PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been banned in India for quite some time now. However, the South Korean company has released the trailer for PUBG: New State.

The description of PUBG: New State on Google Play Store reads, “Drop into PUBG: NEW STATE, the newest title by PUBG Studio, the creators of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS. Using diverse weapons and tactics, 100 survivors will face off until only one player or team remains standing. With an ever-shrinking Blue Zone, players must find weapons, vehicles, and consumables to gain the upper hand.”

Set in 2051, the game takes place years after the current PUBG games -- which are set in approximately modern times -- on a new map called Troi and promises to bring with it a slew of near-future weapons and vehicles, like drones and deployable combat shields.

The pre-registration for PUBG: New State has begun on Google Play Store. However, there are certain countries where players cannot pre-register for the game.

According to the official press release, the Android pre-registration for the game isn’t available for users in the following countries:

1 India

2 China

3 Vietnam