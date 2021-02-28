हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Realme GT set to launch on March 4: 12GB RAM, Android 11 and many key features

Realme GT 5G is equipped with a Super AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate and as per several reports, the smartphone will be priced under RMB 2,999 ( Rs 34,000). If rumours are to be believed, the smartphone will have Ford GT cars-inspired design.

Realme GT set to launch on March 4: 12GB RAM, Android 11 and many key features

Realme GT has been teased by the company for quite some time now. Through a series of official teasers, the company has also revealed some of the features of the phone. 

On the Geekbench, the smartphone is seen with model number RMX2202 and comes with Snapdragon 888, Android 11 and 12GB of RAM.

The live image showed that the phone will also be available in the black colour option. Realme GT 5G will be launched on March 4 and the company is said to be working on a MediaTek version of the phone as part of its “Dual Platform-Dual Flagship” strategy.

Realme GT 5G is equipped with a Super AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate and as per several reports, the smartphone will be priced under RMB 2,999 ( Rs 34,000). If rumours are to be believed, the smartphone will have Ford GT cars-inspired design and it is said to be a combination of black and yellow colours with a dual-tone vegan leather design.

The phone will also come with a stainless-steel VC cooling mechanism which is likely to help improve the heat dissipation performance of the phone.

Some older rumours suggest that Realme GT will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it will most likely launch with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The phone will reportedly sport a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro sensor.

