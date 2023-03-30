topStoriesenglish2589519
Redmi 12C & Redmi Note 12 5G Launched In India; Check Specs, Price, Sale Date, More

 Redmi Note 12 5G is coming with the world’s first snapdragon 685, stunning sunrise gold colour, and MIUI dialer, whereas Redmi 12C smartphone featuring new unique stripe design, powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6.71-inch large display, and up to 11GB extended RAM.

Mar 30, 2023
  • Redmi India launches two new smartphones Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12 5G.
  • Redmi 12C will cost at Rs 8,499 and the first sale will start on April 6, 2023.

New Delhi: Redmi launched two new smartphones Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12 5G for the Indian customers on Thursday. Redmi Note 12 5G is coming with the world’s first snapdragon 685, stunning sunrise gold colour, and MIUI dialer, whereas Redmi 12C smartphone featuring new unique stripe design, powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6.71-inch large display, and up to 11GB extended RAM. The first sale of both smartphones will start on April 6, 2023. 

Redmi Note 12 5G Specs

Redmi Note 12 5G is coming with the world’s first snapdragon 685, stunning sunrise gold colour, and MIUI dialer. Speaking on camera, the device is having 50MP triple rear camera setup. It gives a 5000 mAh battery with 33w fast-charging. It sports 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Redmi Note 12 5G Price

It is starting at Rs 13,999 for the basic version. The first sale will start on April 6, 2023.

Redmi 12C Specifications

Redmi launched the new Redmi 12C smartphone featuring new unique stripe design, powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6.71-inch large display, and up to 11GB extended RAM. The device is having 50MP AI Dual camera, and 5000 mAh battery.

Redmi 12C Prices

The device is starting at Rs 8,499. The first sale will start from April 6, 2023.   

