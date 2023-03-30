4G Internet On Moon? Nokia Plans To Launch High-Speed Network On Earth's Satellite By Year End

New Delhi: Multinational Finnish telecommunication company Nokia is planning to launch 4G Internet on the Moon by the end of this decade. The company has announced in the blog that it is being selected by NASA to built first ever cellular network on the Moon. As a part of project, “it will deploy the first LTE/4G communications system in space and helping pave the way towards sustainable human presence on the lunar surface”.

It is working with American space agency NASA to lay down the network of 4G Internet on the Earth’s satellite as the latter aims to establish sustainable exploration on the Moon. According to the company, “High bandwidth, reliable connectivity and communications are a crucial component in making this ambition a reality,”

Marcus Weldon, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs President, said: "Leveraging our rich and successful history in space technologies, from pioneering satellite communication to discovering the cosmic microwave background radiation produced by the Big Bang, we are now building the first ever cellular communications network on the Moon. Reliable, resilient and high-capacity communications networks will be key to supporting sustainable human presence on the lunar surface. By building the first high performance wireless network solution on the Moon, Nokia Bell Labs is once again planting the flag for pioneering innovation beyond the conventional limits.”

Nokia said “this is a challenge” and they relished “to deploy a network that will operate under the most extreme conditions imaginable”.

The company plans to launch the network on a SpaceX rocket later this year, according the media report.

NASA is planning to leverage these innovations for its Artemis program – sending humans onto the Moon the first time since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin created the history in 1969 by becoming first humans to land on the Earth’s satellite. Nokia innovations will help to establish sustainable operations on the Moon by the end of the decade in prepartation for an expedition to Mars.