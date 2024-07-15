Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ India Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With Hyperimage+ AI Technology; Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: Realme has announced the official launch date of the Realme 13 Pro series in India. The series includes the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ smartphones. The Realme 13 Pro series India launch event is scheduled to take place on July 30 at 12 noon. The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and Realme 13 Pro 5G could come in Monet Gold and Monet Purple for the glass back panel edition, and in Emerald Green for the vegan leather option.

The Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ are expected to succeed the Realme 12 Pro series. The Chinese smartphone brand will likely host an offline launch event, which will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Notably, Realme introduced Hyperimage+, an AI photography architecture specifically designed for mobile photography in the AI era earlier this month. This technology is expected to make its debut with the Realme 13 Pro Series. However, the other hardware specifications and pricing details of the Realme 13 Pro series haven't been disclosed by the company yet.

Realme 13 Pro And Pro+ Specifications (Expected):

The company previously announced that the Realme 13 Pro and Pro+ would be equipped with 50MP LYTIA sensors. Although the brand hasn't fully detailed the camera setups for both phones, it has confirmed that the Realme 13 Pro+ will include a "dual main camera system."

This system features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, using the LYT-701 sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, using the LYT-600 sensor. Additionally, Realme mentioned that the 50MP cameras on the 13 Pro+ have passed the TUV Rheinland High-Resolution Camera Certification.

The Realme 13 Pro recently appeared on Geekbench, showcasing its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM, and Android 14 OS. The Realme 13 Pro+ is anticipated to feature the same chipset. Both smartphones are projected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000.