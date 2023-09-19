Reliance Launched JioAirFiber Service To Provide Wireless Internet With Entertainment; How To Get It, And What Are All Plans?

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has finally launched Jio AirFiber, a service that aims to provide 5G broadband service to remote corners across India without the need of optic wires. Reliance Chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced the JioAirFiber in the keynote speech during the company’s annual general meeting last month.

The service initially rolled out in 8 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. The subscription provides latest Wi-Fi router for coverage everywhere in your home without any extra cost alongside 4K smart set-top box, both of which are accessible through voice-active remote.

JioAirFiber Service Features:

Jio new service aims to provide both entertainment and Wi-Fi. The set-up box will have over 550+ digital TV channels with most popular 16+ OTT apps fully subscribed and an option to catch-up TV to watch missed episodes later.

Speaking to broadband service, it has Wi-Fi connectivity and high-speed internet and strong signal everywhere in your home. The powerful connectivity will power your surveillance, healthcare, smart home IoT, gaming, and home networking systems with enabled Cloud PC for education and work-for-home.

JioAirFiber Plans

JioAirFiber plans are divided into two sections AirFiber and AirFiber Max.

Air Fiber

Rs 599 Pack/ Monthly

30 days validity plan provides a speed of 30 Mbps with unlimited data and 550+ TV channels and subscription of 14 OTTs.

Rs 899 / Monthly

It is valid for 30 days with a speed of 100 Mbps with the same features like Rs 599 pack. However, two more OTT service added in the subscription.

Rs 1199 / Monthly

The pack provides 30 days validity, 100 mpbs internet speed, unlimited data, 550+ TV channel and 16 OTTs.

AirFiber Max

Rs 1499 +GST

It increases the internet speed by 300 Mbps while keeping the most of the features.

Rs 2499 + GST

The pack increases the internet speed by 500 Mbps while having all previous pack features available.

Rs 3999

The high end monthly pack promises to provide the broadband connectivity to 1 Gbps with unlimited data, 16+ OTTs, 550+ TV channels.

How To Get It?

You can book your JioAirFiber with this direct link.