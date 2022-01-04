हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BlackBerry

RIP BlackBerry OS smartphones! Support for these devices ending from today, January 4

The company said that as of January 4, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or WiFi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality.

RIP BlackBerry OS smartphones! Support for these devices ending from today, January 4

San Francisco: Blackberry, one of the most popular phone brands of the era before smartphones took over, has announced that it is ending support for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions from January 4.

The company said that as of January 4, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or WiFi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality.

"We thank our many loyal customers and partners over the years," the company said.

These devices will lack the ability to receive over the air provisioning updates and as such, this functionality will no longer be expected to reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality.

Applications (BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, and BlackBerry Blend) will also have limited functionality.

The company mentioned that BBM Enterprise and BBM Enterprise for Individual Use (BBMe) will continue to be available on other platforms.

It also said that on BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, the service changes will not impact users ability to access their Password Keeper data, as it is stored locally.

"If you are looking to move to another Password Management Application or BlackBerry Password Keeper for Android, you will need to manually create new entries on your new smartphone," the company said.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BlackBerryBlackBerry phonesSmartphonesBlackBerry shutdown
Next
Story

Apple to launch THESE products in 2022

Must Watch

PT11M18S

DNA: 'Natural Vaccine'- Will Omicron end COVID pandemic?