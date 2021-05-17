Samsung Galaxy A22 may launch soon: Check expected features, price and more

Samsung is planning to launch its brand new Galaxy A22 soon and now it has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to come with both 4G and 5G versions and it is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a triple rear camera setup.

The major difference between 4G version and 5G version will be that the former will have an AMOLED display and the latter will come up with a LCD.The colour options will be green, purple, black, and white.

While the 4G version is expected to come with a camera setup of a 48MP primary sensor coupled with 5MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors. On the front, it will have a 13MP front-facing sensor.

The 5G version will have a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor coupled with 5MP and 2MP sensors. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

