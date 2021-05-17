हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A22 may launch soon: Check expected features, price and more

The major difference between the 4G version and the 5G version will be that the former will have an AMOLED display and the latter will come up with an LCD. The colour options will be green, purple, black, and white. While the 4G version is expected to come with a camera setup of a 48MP primary sensor coupled with 5MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors. 

Samsung Galaxy A22 may launch soon: Check expected features, price and more

Samsung  is planning to launch its brand new Galaxy A22 soon and now it has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. 

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to come with both 4G and 5G versions and it is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a triple rear camera setup. 

The major difference between 4G version and 5G version will be that the former will have an AMOLED display and the latter will come up with a LCD.The colour options will be green, purple, black, and white.

While the 4G version is expected to come with a camera setup of a 48MP primary sensor coupled with 5MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors. On the front, it will have a 13MP front-facing sensor.

The 5G version will have a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor coupled with 5MP and 2MP sensors. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samsung Galaxy A22Samsung smartphonesSamsung Galaxy A22 launchGalaxy A22 features
Next
Story

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Moto G10 Power, Galaxy F62, Realme X7 5G sold at lower price

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Narada Bribery Case: CM Mamata Banerjee left from the CBI office in Kolkata