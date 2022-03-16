हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy A33 fully leaked ahead of March 17 launch

Samsung Galaxy A33 fully leaked ahead of March 17 launch

New Delhi: Samsung is set to launch its entry-level Galaxy smartphones on March 17 and the cheapest of the lot, Galaxy A33, will house a 6.4-inch 90Hz 1080p OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery and four rear cameras.

It is likely to be priced at 379 euros in Europe, according to new leaks posted by Evan Blass and Appuals.

According to Appuals, the Galaxy A33 will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1280, housing an octa-core CPU. There will be a 48MP camera, a 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens at the rear end, along with a 13MP selfie camera.

Sporting an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, the phone will have an under-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage without a charging brick in the box.

Samsung's mid-low tier Galaxy A series is forecast to come in various new models -- A73, A53, A33 and A23 -- a product line the company earlier said would provide "cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price".

Galaxy A53 may sport a bigger 6.5-inch display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate, with same Exynos 1280 processor as well as a quad-camera at the rear with a 64MP main camera, and a 32MP selfie sensor.

The Galaxy A73, which will be the most high-end among the A series, is widely expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G, a 6.7-inch screen and a Super AMOLED display.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A72 and A52 models at its 'Galaxy Awesome Unpacked' online event in March last year. It was the first time Samsung held a large-scale introduction event for Galaxy A devices.

The A series, designed in part to deal with growing challenges from Chinese rivals in the mid- and low-end handset market, proved to be popular among price-conscious consumers.

Tags:
SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy A33
Apple iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 with mask unlock, new emoji released

