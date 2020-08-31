Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event kicks off on September 1: Here is all we know so far

New Delhi: South Korean Electronics major Samsung has officially said that it will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone next week, when it will announce further details of the phone.

The event will be held online due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Join us on September 1 for Galaxy Z Fold2: Unpacked Part 2 to explore in depth the groundbreaking features of the Galaxy Z Fold2 Event will be available at Samsung.com and news.samsung.com/in/ at 10 a.m. ET or 07:30 p.m. IST,” Samsung has said in a statement.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 was first showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked online event on August 5, though the detailed specs of the as well as the price of the phone was not made official.

Here is what we know so far

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the successor to Samsung's original foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, that was launched last year.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, while having a 6.2-inch cover display, both larger than its predecessor's 7.3-inch and 4.6-inch displays.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery. The foldable handset comes in two colours: mystic black and mystic bronze.

The company added "Z" in the name to consolidate its foldable smartphones under one brand. The Z lineup currently includes the Galaxy Z Flip, a vertically folding phone.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung said it will also release the limited edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in partnership with fashion brand Thom Browne.