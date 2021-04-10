Samsung gives discounts for students on the purchase of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Tab A7, Tab S7, Tab S7+

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has come up with a campaign called, “Back to School'' for school and college students in India and they are going to offer attractive discounts on Galaxy Tabs in the country.

To get this offer, students will be required to use their official school or college email address to log in to Samsung Student Advantage or validate their credentials via Samsung’s official student ID validation partner, Student Identify.

The company said that it is giving massive discounts on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the Galaxy Tab A7, the Galaxy Tab S7, and the Galaxy Tab S7+. Those who are planning to buy Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 will be eligible for a discount of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of a keyboard cover.

And for Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7, the keyboard cover price ranges from Rs 7,999 and Rs 5,999. Also, if you are planning to pay via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card, cashback offers are available of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy Tab S7+ and Rs 9,000 on Galaxy Tab S7.

Lastly, for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung said that customers will get Galaxy Buds+ at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 along with an additional cashback offer of Rs 3,000 for HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card.

For Galaxy Tab A7, customers can avail of the Book Cover at a discounted price of Rs 999 along with an additional cashback of Rs 2,000 from HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card.

Additionally, there will be special discounts on Samsung Brand Days Sale on Amazon and Flipkart. Samsung Brand Days will be held on Amazon from April 11 to April 13 and on Flipkart from April 19 to April 21.

