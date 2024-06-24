Samsung Music Frame Launched In India With Dolby Atmos And Personalized Sound Optimization; Check Price

New Delhi: Samsung unveiled its Music Frame in India. It comes with new features such as Dolby Atmos and wireless music streaming at just Rs 23,990. The Samsung Music Frame allows users to display personal photos. Consumers can purchase the Samsung Music Frame via Samsung.in and Amazon.in and across select offline stores starting today.

The Music Frame offers users the convenience of wire-free listening while delivering superior sound quality that fills any space with rich, clear audio. Its personalized, framed artwork enhances home decor, reflecting Samsung's passion for leveraging cutting-edge technology to elevate living spaces.

Samsung Music Frame Features

Dolby Atmos Technology

Immerse in a three-dimensional audio experience that surrounds from every angle, creating a lifelike soundscape that enhances listening pleasure. Be it watching a movie, listening to music, or playing games, Dolby Atmos technology elevates the audio experience to new heights, pulling users into the heart of the action.

Consistent Sound Quality

Enjoy balanced and consistent audio quality from any corner of the room, ensuring an optimal listening experience regardless of location. The speaker eliminates uneven sound distribution and promotes crystal-clear audio throughout the room, making every seat the best seat in the house.

Effortless Control

The Music Frame offers effortless control with built-in voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can simply speak commands, and the Music Frame responds, enabling play, pause, track skipping, and volume adjustment without any manual intervention. This feature provides hands-free convenience and seamless control over the audio experience.



Personalized Sound Optimization

Tailor the audio experience to the specific room environment with advanced room analysis and optimization technology. SpaceFit Sound Pro analyzes the acoustics of the room and adjusts the sound output accordingly, ensuring optimal audio quality tailored to the space. This technology transforms one-size-fits-all audio into personalized sound perfection

Q-Symphony Integration

Users can utilize Q-Symphony for richer stereo sound by placing two Music Frames on either side of their TVs. For surround sound, users can place a soundbar in front of their TV and a Music Frame on the opposite wall to act as a rear speaker. With the SmartThings app, users can set the equalizer settings to their preferences.

Adaptive Audio Performance

Experience audio that adapts to the content in real-time, delivering clear voices and detailed sounds optimized for every scene and volume level.