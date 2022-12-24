Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 update for Galaxy F23 smartphone

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung, after releasing the Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the Galaxy F22, has now rolled it out for its Galaxy F23 smartphone. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the new update comes with the latest version of Android and Samsung`s custom Android skin.

The Samsung Galaxy F23's One UI 5 update has firmware version E236BXXU1BVL1 and requires a download of about 2.7GB. It comes with the usual One UI 5 goodies but bumps up the Android security patch level on the F23 to November 2022 instead of December 2022.

The One UI 5 update for the Galaxy F23 is currently seeding in India, and if you haven't received it yet, you can check for it manually by navigating to the Samsung Galaxy F23's Settings - Software update menu.

Samsung has been rolling out their Android 13-based One UI 5 update for their smartphones. The company also assured users that they are aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster and to more devices simultaneously, reported GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, Samsung has decided to pull the plug on the top dog of its A series smartphone line-up, the A7x. According to a new rumour from next year onwards, there will no more be an A7x device.