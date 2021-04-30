Shocking! PUBG Lite discontinued in India, other countries

While millions of fans are waiting for the comeback of PUBG’s mobile version, Krafton, the developer of the popular battleground game, has a piece of sad news. The Korea-based startup has shut down PUBG Lite in India on April 29. Notably, the company is ending the operations of PUBG Lite worldwide.

All services will terminate on May 30. “New downloads will no longer be available. You will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, including the L-COIN that you already have, until the termination time. PUBG LITE Facebook will be open even after the game service termination until further notice. For further inquiries regarding service termination, please contact our player support at https://litesupport.pubg.com/.”

The company has previously announced the shutdown of lite.pubg.com, and now it’s closing all its services related to PUBG Lite. On the official website, Krafton has specified that the Facebook page of PUBG Lite will continue to function till May 29, when the company is ending all player support as well.

“Dear Players, We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end,” the website reads.

The Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile last year. However, the desktop version of the game dodged the ban because it reportedly didn’t have Chinese ownership. But now the shut down of PUBG Lite would come as a shock for many who used to play the game with low spec computers.